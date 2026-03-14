Princess Anne looks breathtaking at IFR dinner

Princess Anne long-time advocate for children’s welfare, was front and centre at the International Financing Review (IFR) Annual Awards Dinner 2025, held at London’s iconic Grosvenor House Hotel on March 9.

Accompanied by her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, she shone in her role as Patron of Save the Children UK, a position she has held since 2017 after decades of service as the charity’s President.

The Princess Royal presented the prestigious Bank of the Year award to Fernando Rivas, Chief Executive of Corporate and Investment Ba bnhju nking at Wells Fargo.

Princess Anne at IFR dinner

Her speech highlighted the critical work of Save the Children, emphasising how flexible funds raised through events like the IFR Gala allow the charity to respond swiftly to crises across the globe, from natural disasters to humanitarian emergencies.

The evening also featured the traditional tombstone auction, which proved a massive success, raising £845,000.

Wells Fargo contributed a standout £500,000, with personal donations from attending guests topping £20,000.

Earlier in the day, she attended the Commonwealth Day celebrations, taking part in the service and official engagements that honour the global family of nations.