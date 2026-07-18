Dylan Sprouse finally sets record straight on home intruder drama

The internet pictured Dylan Sprouse tackling a home intruder like an action hero.

According to the actor, that's a great story—it's just not the one that actually happened.

Appearing on the Wildmen with Dylan Sprouse and Brendan Columbus podcast, the 33-year-old laughed off months of headlines claiming he wrestled a trespasser outside the Los Angeles home he shares with wife Barbara Palvin.

“I never tackled the guy, but everybody thinks I did.”

Sprouse admitted he hasn't exactly rushed to correct the rumor.

“And I’m not correcting that. I’m not saying this to put the record straight right now. I want people to think that I did ’cause that’s cool. But I mean, for the record, never tackled the guy.”

Instead, the actor revealed he and Palvin had been opening Pokémon cards when he heard someone rattling the front door just after midnight.

After grabbing his legally owned firearm and checking security cameras, he confronted the stranger.

“Who’s there?”

When the man answered, “It’s me,” and later, “Nobody!” Sprouse said he realized something wasn't right.

Believing the man appeared disoriented, Sprouse calmly escorted him off the property at gunpoint.

“Hey, follow me. We’re going to go out my property. Walk slow, keep your hands out, like, I don’t want any funny business.”

The intruder reportedly complied, even admitting, “Dude, I don’t even know where I am.” Police later arrived, and Sprouse and the pregnant Palvin chose not to press charges.

After the unexpected midnight drama? The couple kept it surprisingly wholesome—Pixar movies and ice cream.

“Case closed.”