Katie Price faces new drama as Lee Andrews' father joins him behind bars

Another day, another custody blow.

After Lee Andrews, it has now been reported that his father, Peter Andrews, has also been thrown into the same Dubai prison on suspicion of fraud.

The latest development comes after Katie Price's self-proclaimed multi-millionaire husband, Lee Andrews, 42, was jailed once again just a month after being released from Dubai's Al Awir prison.

Amid the ongoing drama, Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband.

A source said: 'Both Lee and his dad are now behind bars, in the same prison. Lee maintains his innocence, and is hoping to pay off his outstanding debts and get out of that hell hole as quickly as possible.'

'He is trying to raise the collateral to get him out of the country, and return to the UK where he hopes to start his life afresh.'

'Whether poor Katie will be there to greet him on the other side remains to be seen. Right now she is furious with it all, and fed up with all the drama and white noise her husband is bringing. Friends are urging her to leave him.'

It has also been reported that Katie is embroiled in a dispute over her new pomsky dog, which she and Lee purchased in Dubai, after his ex, Dina allegedly took the animal.