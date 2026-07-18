Benny Blanco is crossing the seas for wife Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is setting sail across the Atlantic Ocean to see his wife, Selena Gomez, because his severe fear of flying means he cannot take a plane.

The 33-year-old pop star and actress has been based in London since May to film the latest season of Hulu’s hit comedy Only Murders in the Building.

With the exception of a quick trip back to New York for the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Gomez has spent the summer working in the UK, prompting her husband to book a lengthy boat trip to pay her a visit.

The 38-year-old songwriter and music producer gave fans a look at his unusual journey on Thursday, 16 July, sharing a TikTok video of himself out on a boat in the middle of the open ocean.

Text displayed on the screen jokingly read: "POV: ur traveling across the atlantic in the titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying."

Blanco added further sentiment to the clip by choosing Sam Cooke’s romantic track Nothing Can Change This Love as the background music, alongside a caption that simply read, "the things we do for love."

The romantic gesture comes after Gomez previously opened up about missing her husband during her extended stay in the UK.

She first posted about completing her very first week of filming in London back in May, and has since shared various behind-the-scenes clips from the Only Murders in the Building set.

On 10 June, the Good for You singer shared a gallery of sweet photos of the couple to her Instagram grid to mark their time apart.

She noted in the caption that distance means so little when someone means so much, tagging Blanco and adding that she missed him.