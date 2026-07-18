Ariana Grande packs on PDA with Ricky Alvarez amid cosy NYC stroll

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are making it increasingly difficult for fans to dismiss those reunion rumours.

The pop superstar spent part of her tour break in New York City with her former boyfriend and their latest outing has everyone talking.

Fresh photos obtained by TMZ show the pair looking far more than just friendly as they enjoyed a relaxed walk through Central Park with Ariana’s beloved dog, Toulouse.

The pictures garnered plenty of affectionate moments. Ariana wrapped her arm around Ricky’s neck as they chatted face-to-face, even rising onto her tiptoes to get closer.

Ricky, meanwhile, kept an arm around the singer and was photographed with his hand on her bum, adding another layer to the growing speculation surrounding their relationship.

The sighting comes just weeks after Ariana surprised fans by slipping Ricky’s name into a lyric during a performance.

Since then, the dancer has been spotted at several of her concerts, while the pair have also been photographed together on multiple occasions.

If the timing was not enough to spark curiosity, the Thank U, Next singer is also newly single following her split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, whom she met while filming the blockbuster musical.

The former couple had dated for several years before quietly parting ways.

Neither Ariana nor Ricky has publicly addressed the romance chatter, but a source recently claimed the pair are ‘taking things very slowly” for now.

Whether it’s a second chance at love or simply two exes reconnecting, one thing is certain–Arianators will be watching every move.