Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo confirm divorce after 10 years of marriage

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have officially closed one chapter of their love story—but not their friendship.

After 10 years of marriage, the country star and the Dumb Blonde podcast host have finalised their divorce, ending months of speculation while making it clear there's no bad blood between them.

According to reports, the former couple reached a confidential settlement dividing their homes, vehicles, aircraft and intellectual property.

Jelly Roll will also make a one-time confidential payment to Bunnie, with no future alimony obligations.

The split was first set in motion in May, when Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Days later, he addressed the breakup during a concert, shutting down rumors that betrayal played any role.

“Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends,” he told the crowd, before adding, “She will probably be the only woman I’ll ever love the way I loved her.”

The singer also made one thing crystal clear: “Nobody cheated on nobody.”

Bunnie has echoed that sentiment, previously revealing on her podcast that the pair intended to keep moving forward with plans to have a baby together despite ending their marriage.

Sources close to the former couple say love was never the issue.

“They still love each other but were no longer on the same page about certain things, including what they wanted their future to look like,” one insider shared.

Another source added that Jelly Roll is embracing a new chapter, saying the singer “feels healthy, focused and in control of his future.”

Their marriage may be over, but by the sound of it, their bond isn't disappearing anytime soon.