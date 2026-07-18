‘Five Star Chef’ winner Dom Taylor dies at 44

Five Star Chef winner Dom Taylor suddenly passed away at the age of 44.

His restaurant, named The Good Front Room, confirmed the untimely demise of the founder.

“Dom was a visionary whose bold, joyful approach to celebrating the Caribbean cuisine of his childhood brought a fresh and exciting voice to London’s restaurant scene,” read the statement on the website. “His passion, talent and generosity touched so many people, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him and experiencing his food.”

They continued, “He will be deeply missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone whose lives he touched during this incredibly difficult time. We kindly ask that everyone respects the privacy of Dom’s loved ones at this time.”

The restaurant team noted that they would remain open to “honor Dom’s legacy and continue the work he was so passionate about.”

Shortly after the passing of winner of sole season of the Netflix’s culinary competition, Ravneet Gill, who was a judge on the series, looked back on Chef Taylor’s journey on the show.

“He was instantly captivating from the moment he stepped in front of us. He had a real sparkle in his eyes. He was warm, kind and incredibly talented,” she recalled. “Dom cooked from the heart, and you could taste it. He was on the brink of so many exciting things.”

Fellow judge Mike Reid also paid tribute to the late star in the wake of his death saying, “Dom Taylor was one of the good ones.”

“What he built with The Good Front Room wasn’t just a restaurant. It was his heritage on a plate,” he added.