Prince William, Princess Kate irk Princess Anne over new change

Anne adheres to Queen Elizabeth's approach as royals ditch tradition

King's sister disproves new change as William grows in influence

Anne would 'rather not be a lone outlier' in amid key transition



Prince William and Princess Kate have planning big changes for the monarchy as the Palace has already begun setting the groundwork for the new King and Queen.

There is no suggestion from the royals nor the Palace that King Charles, despite his ongoing cancer treatment, has an intention to abdicate, but the monarch has been entrusting more duties to his heir.

Princess Anne’s had a solid reputation as a hardest working member of the royal family and she is “fiercely loyal to the monarchy”. And while she is devoted to her brother Charles, she is also one of the very few who can challenge him and “not be ignored”, according to royal expert Richard Kay.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that she is not keen on the many changes that have been taking place as William grows in influence. She is irked by the fact that the royal family has “moved away from Queen Elizabeth’s approach” especially in light of the Epstein scandal.

The royal expert shared that as the royal members become more open in their statements, Anne “would rather not be a lone outlier in this regard and dislikes the way the family has moved away from Queen Elizabeth’s approach”.

He explained that Anne likes Kate very much but she is “not entirely comfortable with the way Catherine and William have opened their hearts at times of personal difficulty”.

Anne is old school and strictly adheres to “stoical and noble traditions” which is why it is a rather tough transition for her. Though, he still remains a key asset and unlikely to change her ways even if the monarchy takes new shape in William’s reign.