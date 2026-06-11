Beatrice, Eugenie ‘react’ to King Charles latest orders for royal homes

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had seemingly been feeling confident about their positions in the royal family as King Charles “held a soft spot” for his two nieces.

The sisters, who are non-working members of the royal family, had been relying on the support of their uncle even though claims of Prince William’s opposing views were causing a major headache.

The bombshell dropped when the National Audit Office released its audit report and it caused a fresh wave of uproar in the public about the privileges non-working royals enjoy. The report showed that 11 royals were living rent-free, which included Beatrice and Eugenie.

First the late Queen Elizabeth II, had paid the sisters’ rent before the charge was taken over by King Charles, who is reported to pay from the Privy Purse (the private income of the monarch) and not via any taxpayer funds.

Despite that, Palace insiders have claimed that Beatrice and Eugenie have been told to “explore other options for when they need a base in London” indicating that an eviction notice is very well on its way.

This had left Beatrice and Eugenie “pretty appalled” as they followed all the rules and they are just having the rug pulled from under them, a source told Heat Magazine.

Both sisters have their own careers – Beatrice works in technology and finance, Eugenie is an art gallery director – and they both have married businessmen with flourishing careers too.

The source shared that the sisters “understood that in exchange for that loyalty and obedience, they would be allowed to hang on to their royal residences”. But even with the setback, they are trying to carry on “as normally as they possibly can”.