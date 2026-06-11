Kensington Palace releases William's message amid royal home debate

Prince William is spearheading a major plan amid an ongoing crisis that has been a cause for major concern for the future King.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly been setting up the groundwork for his reign early on with meaningful programmes, which will produce actual results for the people. William has often spoken about how his mum Princess Diana inculcated empathy for the underprivileged in him and Harry from a very young age.

In her honour, William launched a programme that is looking to target the root cause of homelessness, rather than produce solutions on the surface level. Ironically, the appearance comes around the same time Palace insiders hint at eviction of non-working royals from grace-and-favour homes.

Kensington Palace released an update from William’s latest appearance at London Tech Week, where he spoke about how the warning signs can be indentified by technology beforehand.

“For the first time, homelessness prevention is part of the conversation at London Tech Week,” the message read.

“Bringing together leaders from business, technology and philanthropy to explore how innovation, collaboration and new ways of thinking can help build more effective systems of support and create better outcomes for those at risk of homelessness.”

William’s focus at this current time is making sure that the UK public has a roof over their heads, as for his cousins, he believes they can handle themselves.

The future King is reportedly against affording non-working royals anymore privileges and that includes Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.