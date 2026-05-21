Queen’s private rooms open to public, revealing beloved teddy bear

The private rooms of the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyroodhouse have been opened to the public for the first time.

Among the most touching items on display is her cherished teddy bear, Haddington, which has been placed on the sofa where Queen Elizabeth was known to have it arranged during her stays in Edinburgh.

The display preserves the exact position requested by the Queen herself, reflecting her well-documented attention to detail and fondness for personal routines even within royal residences.

Curator Emma Stead explained the sentimental importance of the bear, noting that it was originally gifted to the Queen and quickly became a familiar companion during her time at Holyroodhouse.

She revealed that Her Majesty later requested that Haddington be placed in a specific spot on the sofa ahead of her arrival, ensuring it was always waiting for her in the same position each visit.

The unveiling forms part of a wider initiative to open historically private royal spaces at Holyroodhouse, allowing visitors to explore rooms that were once used exclusively by the monarch during official engagements in Scotland.

The palace, known as the King’s official residence in Edinburgh, has long served as a key setting for royal ceremonies, receptions, and summer stays.