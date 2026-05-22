Prince William breaks silence on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding invite

Prince William delighted fans with his comment about the most-talked-about topic of the moment, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's summer wedding.

The Prince of Wales joined radio hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston for a live radio show, Heart Breakfast, on Friday morning.

Among other meaningful discussions about William's initiatives at the Duchy of Cornwall, the trio left listeners quite excited by discussing the pop icon's marriage plans.

The conversation began when host Jamie asked the Prince of Wales about which song they should play.

In response, William said, "How about some Taylor Swift?"

He added, "Charlotte, my daughter and Louis are fans. Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed with Taylor Swift. She saw her in the Eras Tour, it was amazing. We did meet her."

Jamie dedicated Taylor's Opalite to Charlotte, stating, "This is for Charlotte. We know she is listening."

As the hit track ended, Jamie took his chance and asked William whether he had received the highly anticipated wedding invitation of the globally known singer and her athletic fiancé.

He said, "We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer. Have you received your invite?"

William said, "No comment" alongside a big laugh. He added, "I am hoping, and I am sure that there might be an invitation around. Will see."