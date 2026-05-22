Prince William reacts to worried fans: 'I’m losing my voice'

The future British monarch, Prince William, left fans shocked by his reluctance to speak during his latest outing in Cornwall.

Princess Kate's husband, who wholeheartedly celebrated his favourite team's victory on Wedneday night, had to pay the price for stepping out of the box.

To a question about his side's success, the royal quipped about losing his voice, which was noticeably scratchy: "I’m trying not to talk about it all day!"

The Prince of Wales admitted that he was suffering from the effects of a long night of alcohol-fuelled jubilation, after Aston Villa lifted their first piece of silverware in 30 years.

He took some measures during his outing, wearing sunglasses to protect sore eyes and a rough head from the glaring south coast sun.

As he shook hands with locals, one posed the all-important question: "I just thought I'd ask, did you have any sleep last night?"

William laughed before responding: "You might hear it in my voice. On best behaviour!"

Reacting to the worried fans, William apologised for sounding so hoarse, admitting: "I’m losing my voice."

But the football chat extended further than William's late night on Wednesday.

Two children revealed their allegiances lay with Arsenal, who won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years on Tuesday.

"You've got a big match next week," William told them, referring to their Champions League final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

When informed that another young girl was a Chelsea fan, William revealed: "My daughter loves Chelsea."



