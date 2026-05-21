Prince William releases personal message hours after Andrew bombshell

The future British monarch, Prince William, issued an emotional personal message after his visit to Cornwall following reports of a major $670 million royal estate shake-up.

William's statement comes amid a surprise development in the UK regarding his uncle Andrew's scandal.

Kensington Palace shared William's words, along with a photo from his project, on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account on Thursday.

The heir to the British throne wrote: "Three years ago, we set out to take a different approach, to think more carefully about how the Duchy could use its land to create opportunity and support people over the long term, including launching a project here in Cornwall to help tackle homelessness with the right support around it.

"It’s fantastic to come back at Nansledan and to see that beginning to take shape, and to meet some of the people now calling it home. There’s still more to do, but it’s encouraging to see what’s already possible when you bring together the right people, ideas and ambition. W"

William, Princess Kate's husband and King Charles' eldeest son, spent time with local residents from Nansledan's first Build-to-Rent homes during his visit to Nansledan on May 21, 2026.

The royal highlighted efforts to provide affordable homes and tackle homelessness after seeing progress.

He also visited the Isles of Scilly to open a hospital extension and tour new sustainable homes. The visit comes after reports revealed he plans to sell 20% of the estate over the next decade.

The Palace dropped more images of William from his trip in a separate post, captiong: "At the heart of Nansledan, plans for Market Street are shaping one of the first new high streets built in over a century. Designed to support local businesses and everyday connection, the development reflects a long‑term commitment to sustainable growth and community life."

The delightful updated on William's visit comes hours after the UK Government made public 11 files, connected to the former Duke of York.

Downing Street has confirmed that further documents relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's appointment as trade envoy in 2001 will be made public in due course.

Historic files reportedly confirm that no formal due diligence or security vetting took place before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was given his trade envoy position.