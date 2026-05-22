King Charles receives shock update on Andrew after police statement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his past returned to haunt the royal family again as police began investigating the former Prince's sexual offences.

King Charles' brother was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in a public office when he was the UK trade envoy.

However, he was released after a few hours.

But, on Friday, when it was revealed in newly released documents by the government that no former 'vetting process' was done in the appointment of Andrew as trade envoy.

It was the late Queen, who was 'very keen' to let his son work on an influential position.

Following these bombshell revelations, Thames Valley Police widened their probe. Now, Andrew is not only being investigated over potential misconduct in a public office, but his 'sexual crimes' have also become part of the investigation.

The security officials encouraged victims to share any information they have, assuring them they will be treated with care, sensitivity, and respect.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, "Our misconduct in public office investigation is continuing. Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation.

"Our team of very experienced detectives are working meticulously through a significant amount of information that has come in from the public and other sources. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into all reasonable lines of enquiry, wherever they may lead.

"We encourage anyone with information to get in touch with us through the normal non-urgent contact channels, such as the Thames Valley Police online portal."

He asked the public to be patient as such cases take time to investigate.

Speaking of Epstein victims and survivors, the police said, "We hope that anyone with relevant information will come forward whenever they are ready to engage with us; our door is always open."