Palace drops big announcement as Edward, Sophie leave UK after Andrew news

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have been handed over a key task by the royal family following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's upsetting news.

It has been announced that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Portugal from June 1 to June 3 to perform a series of meaningful engagements and strengthen ties between the UK and Portugal.

The purpose behind their royal tour is to celebrate the "enduring historical ties and modern relationship between the UK and Portugal.

"The visit will mark the 640th anniversary of the Treaty of Windsor, which underpins the world's oldest diplomatic alliance."

Issues close to Edward and Sophie's hearts, such as youth opportunities, sports inclusion, and Women, Peace, and Security, will be the centre of attention during their trip.

"The programme will include visits to historic sites reflecting UK-Portugal heritage, alongside meetings with students, community organisations, and highlighting innovative partnerships," the statement further shared.

This announcement came after shocking details related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's appointment as the UK's trade envoy were released on Friday.

According to the documents, no formal vetting was conducted, and it was the late Queen who emphasised that her son obtain the position.

Not only that, police began investigating the former Duke of York's 'sex offences' with side-by-side probing potential misconduct in a public office.