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King Charles goes viral with savage 'keep trying' reply to impersonator

Matt Friend jokes he 'survived' impersonating King Charles after quick clapback

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 30, 2026

King Charles goes viral with savage &apos;keep trying&apos; reply to impersonator
King Charles goes viral with savage 'keep trying' reply to impersonator

King Charles is trending online again for delivering a perfectly timed royal quip.

During a White House garden party at the start of his Washington visit, the King came face to face with US comedian Matt Friend, known for his spot-on celebrity impressions. 

Seizing the moment in the receiving line, the comedian cheekily launched into his take on the King’s famously measured voice, admitting he’d been “studying” him to get it just right.

With a smile, he fired back: “Keep trying,” before adding the finishing touch: “We’ll award you marks of merit.” 

The exchange sparked laughter from those nearby and soon after, from the internet.

The clip quickly made its rounds online, with social media users hailing the King’s response as a “perfect comeback.” 

Friend himself later joked in interviews that he was simply relieved to have survived impersonating a monarch to his face, adding that Charles’ quick wit caught him completely off guard.

At his countryside home in Tetbury, even the chicken coop carries a royal punchline,  dubbed as “Cluckingham Palace.”

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