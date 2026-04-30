Emotional Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘Baby Archie', Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle revived 19960s-inspired feelings as she revealed intertesting things about her choice of dresses during her and Prince Harry's recent tour to Australia.

In her latest interview, Meghan revealed that she wore 16 local designers during the trip. The Duchess rewore ‘Baby Archie’ dress, and revived Rachel Zane-Inspired MasterChef look.

The Duchess of Sussex has given a new interview following her and Prince Harry's tour of Australia, saing: "I love being able to wear local designers and celebrate the craftsmanship that’s happening in whatever region I’m travelling to."

Speaking to The Australian Women's Weekly, she added: "I really focused on smaller labels, female-owned brands, up-and-coming designers, and brands with purpose."

She went on: "It was amazing to see how many new brands are putting out such fantastic pieces, and also to revisit brands like Karen Gee, whose dress I wore when we announced we were pregnant with Archie all those years ago."

Meghan admitted that she likes to have fun with her looks, speaking about the green mini dress she wore on her most recent trip to Australia by designer Frank Anya.

She said: "The more 1960s-inspired feeling of the Friends with Frank shift dress (that I paired with sheer black tights and vintage earrings I found on The RealReal) felt fun and playful."

Meghan is also set to appear on MasterChef Australia as a special guest, and described her look on the show as "nostalgic".

She said: "The look that felt modern but also nostalgic for me was what I wore for MasterChef Australia from Matteau and Camilla and Marc, because a button-down shirt and sleek pencil skirt felt very 'Rachel Zane' from my Suits days."

Prince Harry's wife explained: "I was back on set, so I felt sentimental about it – and of course I thought wearing black was a safe choice in case there were any spills!"