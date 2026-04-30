King Charles, Queen Camilla leave US without meeting Harry, Archie, Lilibet

The British royals, King Charles and Queen Camilla, wrapped up their state visit to the US on Thursday after Meghan Markle's latest interview about her and Harry's recent Australian tour.

King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, got a formal farewell from President Donald Trump before heading to the airport.

Trump and Melania greeted the royals during a farewell ceremony at the White House on the final day of the state visit on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC.

During their trip, teh couple visited the nation's capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary of its independence.

They attended a block party in Virginia after receving a formal farewell from the US leaders.

On Wednesday, Trump said his warm relationship with the King could help mend rocky ties with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The president’s comments come after Charles’ address to Congress, where he pushed back on several issues that Trump has sparred over with Britain in recent months.

King Charles did not make time in his busy schedual to meet his son, Prince Harry, and grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who live in Montecito.