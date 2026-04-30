Princess Anne leads the 'Green Oscars' celebrating David Attenborough

Princess Anne stepped into the Royal Geographical Society on Wednesday, 29, April 2026.

Arriving for the 2026 Whitley Awards fondly known as the “Green Oscars,” Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence was also in attendance.

As Patron of the Whitley Fund for Nature, she took centre stage to honour some of the world’s most inspiring conservationists, each leading grassroots projects that protect wildlife and support communities across the globe.

This year’s ceremony was special as it also included a celebration of David Attenborough’s upcoming 100th birthday- an icon whose storytelling has shaped global awareness of the natural world.

Inside the iconic London venue, winners selected from an international pool of changemakers tackling everything from endangered species protection to climate resilience on the ground.

The awards, first established in 1994, have already channelled millions into conservation efforts across more than 80 countries.

Anne has paid a warm tribute to Sir David ahead of his birthday on 8 May, praising the lasting impact of his work on global conservation awareness.

In a recent film honouring the legendary broadcaster and naturalist, she reflected on his influence, saying: “He has made such an impact and I’m sure his experience made such a huge difference to so many people being able to say, it’s worth trying.

I hope that many of our winners took inspiration from that because, my goodness, they made such a difference.”