Palace 'reaction' on returning Koh-i-Noor after King Charles key meeting

Amid surprising discussion about the precious royal jewel, a reaction from King Charles’ office has been awaited.

According to a new report, Buckingham Palace has refused to disclose whether the US politician, Zohran Mamdani, asked the monarch for return of Koh-i-Noor during their meeting in New York.

The 105-carat gem, which often makes headlines for its ownership, remains part of the Crown Jewels, though India has long contested British ownership of the stone.

However, King Charles' office has not disclosed whether New York City's Mayor discussed the Koh-i-Noor diamond with King Charles despite his public vow to raise the issue with the King.

Mamdani had reportedly urged Britain to give back the Koh-i-Noor diamond mere hours before he was due to meet King Charles at a ceremony commemorating 9/11 victims on Wednesday.

The politician, who is of Indian heritage, told reporters ahead of the memorial event: "If I were to speak to the King separately from [the purpose of the event], I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond."

India maintains the diamond was taken during the colonial era and has repeatedly called for its repatriation, describing it as a treasured artwork deeply connected to the nation's heritage.

For many Indians, Britain's continued possession of the gem represents colonial exploitation and historical injustice.

Mamdani appeared in good spirits as he met the monarch at the memorial ceremony, with photographs capturing the pair shaking hands at the public gathering.

Whether the mayor raised the matter of the diamond during their encounter remains unknown.

Neither his office nor Buckingham Palace has disclosed any details about what was discussed between the two men during their interaction.