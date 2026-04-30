Princess Anne makes video appearance to send key message in King's absence

Princess Anne sent warm wishes to a great personality who is also an inspiration for Prince William.

The Princess Royal made an appearance in a film that paid tribute to the renowned environmentalist Sir David Attenborough, as he is set to turn 100 on May 8.

Anne, as a patron of the Whitley Fund for Nature, appeared in a video praising the work of Sir David, who was a former trustee of the same charity, working for nature conservation.

The hardest working royal said, "He has made such an impact, and I’m sure his experience made such a huge difference to so many people being able to say, it’s worth trying."

As per Hello! Magazine, she added, "I hope that many of our winners took inspiration from that because, my goodness, they made such a difference."

For the past 20 years and more, Princess Anne has been supporting the Whitley Fund for Nature, which offers support to grassroots conservation leaders.

Princess Anne's key message emerged in King Charles' absence.

The other member of the royal family, Prince William, often lauds the efforts of Sir David, as he himself is quite passionate about saving the planet.

In 2025, the future King released a personal statement, celebrating Sir David's birthday by urging the world to "must act together, with urgency, to restore our oceans."