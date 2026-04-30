Meghan Markle drops bombshell interview amid King Charles US trip: 'Upstaging'

Meghan Markle has returned to the spotlight with her shocking move during King Charles and Queen Camilla's presence in America.

The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence on a controversial Australian tour in a new interview, drawing attention during King Charles’s historic tour of the US, where the Sussexes have lived since leaving the royal family in 2020.

She did not speak about the royal family or King Charles, yet the timing of her interview sparked speculation as the British monarch’s US tour dominates headlines.

In her new chat, the Duchess of Sussex responds to questions about her and Harry’s decision to visit Australia.

Speaking to The Australian Women's Weekly, Meghan said: “My husband and I have such an affinity for Australia. I said to him the day we were flying out. The only thing better than Australia are Australians.”

During the four-day visit in April, the couiple's itinerary featured philanthropic endeavours, learning about Indigenous culture, and Australian sport.

For the trip, Meghan Markle chose to wear Australian designers, and in the interview, she reiterates that it was important for her to showcase local designers, especially during her trip with Harry in 2018.

She said: "I love being able to wear local designers and celebrate the craftsmanship that’s happening in whatever region I’m travelling to."

Meghan added: "I really focused on smaller labels, female-owned brands, up-and-coming designers, and brands with purpose. I have so much fun personally selecting pieces, and I was really happy to be able to do it."