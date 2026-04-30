Duke of Edinburgh is becoming 'prince' version of Anne for tireless effort

Prince Edward brought royal attention to Nairnshire celebrating creativity in the Highlands, winning praise for Princess Anne-level commitment on community engagement.

His first stop was the Highland Cycle Ability Centre in Cantray, a vibrant hub originally launched in 2013 to provide inclusive cycling opportunities and Paralympic-level training.

As patron of the British Paralympic movement since 2003, the Duke showed clear interest as he met founders Joanna and Alistair McGregor, along with the staff and volunteers who keep the centre running.

The Duke toured the 1.3km track, watching riders of all abilities take on the circuit using an impressive range of adapted bikes around 70 different types designed to make cycling accessible to everyone.

Joanna McGregor described the Duke as relaxed and genuinely engaged, saying he “made everyone feel at ease” and took a keen interest in the people behind the project as much as the equipment itself.

She said that the visit felt like recognition not just for their work, but for the wider community that supports it.

The impact was felt across the track, where young riders and families were seen enjoying the space as the Duke observed the activity and chatted informally with those involved.

Local users and staff alike described the atmosphere as uplifting, with many noting how rare it is for their work to be highlighted on such a stage.

The Duke later continued to Cawdor, where he met community groups involved in arts, culture, and youth projects.