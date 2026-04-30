James Middleton’s wife marks first 2026 outing at London fashion event

James Middleton’s wife, Alizée Thévenet, made a stylish return to the public eye as she stepped out in London for the summer pop-up launch in Sloane Square, accompanied by her dog Isla.

The event, hosted by the French luxury brand Longchamp, brought together fashion insiders and guests to preview the label’s latest seasonal collection inspired by coastal living and effortless summer dressing.

Alizée arrived in a soft, coordinated pastel palette that reflected the brand’s breezy, surf-inspired aesthetic.

Isla, her dog is often seen as a quiet companion during her rare public appearances.

She drew attention while posing alongside Juliette Poupard, daughter of Longchamp’s creative director Sophie Delafontaine.

Before this appearance, Alizée was last seen at the Princess of Wales’ “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in December 2025.

The 36-year-old attended alongside her husband, James Middleton, for the festive royal gathering.