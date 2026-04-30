 
Geo News

James Middleton's wife marks first 2026 outing at London fashion event

Alizée Thévenet caught in fashion moment with Juliette Poupard

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 30, 2026

James Middleton&apos;s wife marks first 2026 outing at London fashion event
James Middleton’s wife marks first 2026 outing at London fashion event

James Middleton’s wife, Alizée Thévenet, made a stylish return to the public eye as she stepped out in London for the summer pop-up launch in Sloane Square, accompanied by her dog Isla.

The event, hosted by the French luxury brand Longchamp, brought together fashion insiders and guests to preview the label’s latest seasonal collection inspired by coastal living and effortless summer dressing.

Alizée arrived in a soft, coordinated pastel palette that reflected the brand’s breezy, surf-inspired aesthetic. 

Isla, her dog is often seen as a quiet companion during her rare public appearances. 

She drew attention while posing alongside Juliette Poupard, daughter of Longchamp’s creative director Sophie Delafontaine.

Before this appearance, Alizée was last seen at the Princess of Wales’ “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in December 2025.

The 36-year-old attended alongside her husband, James Middleton, for the festive royal gathering.

Princess Anne leads the 'Green Oscars' celebrating David Attenborough video
Princess Anne leads the 'Green Oscars' celebrating David Attenborough
Princess Anne makes video appearance to send key message in King's absence
Princess Anne makes video appearance to send key message in King's absence
Palace 'reaction' on returning Koh-i-Noor after King Charles key meeting
Palace 'reaction' on returning Koh-i-Noor after King Charles key meeting
Meghan Markle greenlights Harry's lead role in royal reunion: Shocking update
Meghan Markle greenlights Harry's lead role in royal reunion: Shocking update
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor days ‘numbered' as probe turns to royal homes
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor days ‘numbered' as probe turns to royal homes
King Charles receives bold request from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani
King Charles receives bold request from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani
Queen Camilla rings alarm bells in Montecito, Buckingham Palace drops video
Queen Camilla rings alarm bells in Montecito, Buckingham Palace drops video
Queen Camilla makes stunning confession in interview with Jenna Bush Hager
Queen Camilla makes stunning confession in interview with Jenna Bush Hager