Royal family shares King Charles, Camilla’s emotional final US moments

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a visit to Arlington National Cemetery after getting a formal farewell from President Donald Trump as they concluded their four-day state visit to the US on Thursday.

After departing the White House, Charles and Camilla made their way to Arlington National Cemetery.

It is one of the United States’ most significant sites of military remembrance and contains the remains of more than 400,000 people from the United States and 13 other countries, buried there since the 1860s.

The royal couple laid a wreath and posy at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider to commemorate the fallen and in honor of the UK-US military partnership.

The royal family shared the emotional moments of King Charles and Queen Camilla on their official Instagram with details about the event.

The Palace wrote: "At Arlington National Cemetery, The King and Queen pay tribute to the Fallen at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."

The cemetery also contains British Commonwealth graves. Whilst at the cemetery, The british royals also met service personnel from the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand by the Canadian Cross.

"The greatest king!"

“The greatest king!” President Donald Trump proclaimed as he greeted King Charles III for a final time.

The two men, along with Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump, were participating in yet another photo op at the South Portico before the royals head to Virginia for a series of events.

They emerged a few minutes later to chat a moment before the king and queen climbed into their car. “Enjoy Virginia!” someone called out.

“Thank you,” Queen Camilla responded, rolling down her window to wave as the black BMW rolled away.

“Great people,” Trump declared before walking back inside. “We need more people like that in our country.”

Trump contrasts King Charles with Keir Starmer in blunt swipe

The US President has admitted he does not know whether the state visit by King Charles will help to improve his relationship with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In a candid confession, Trump said: "I can't give you an answer to that. I can tell you one thing, our relationship is very good, but you know, that's another individual. We'll find out."

He went on: "But I like Keir Starmer very much, but I think he's made a tragic mistake on immigration and a tragic mistake on energy."

However, Referring to King Charles' speech in Congress on Tuesday, Trump said: "I thought he was fantastic. It was a brilliant speech. It was delivered beautifully, with that beautiful accent that he's got. And everybody… he got a standing ovation. And I thought it was fantastic in all respects."

King Charles Health update

During the trip King Charles made shocking admission about his health, saying, he 'will not see the long-distance future' amid his ongoing cancer battle.