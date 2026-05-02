Post Malone delays tour with Jelly Roll to finish new album

Post Malone has postponed the start of his highly anticipated Big Ass Stadium Tour 2 with Jelly Roll, scrapping the first six dates to focus on completing his new album.

The tour was originally set to launch May 13 at El Paso’s Sun Bowl Stadium, with stops planned for Waco, Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Tampa, and Oxford, Mississippi.

Those shows have now been canceled, cutting roughly a third of the North American leg, as per Variety.

The trek will instead begin June 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Malone explained the decision in a candid social media post Friday night.

“The truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music, and I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts,” he wrote. “We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done.”

The announcement came just days after Malone headlined Stagecoach 2026, where he performed a set blending country covers with his own hits.

Despite speculation about slower than expected ticket sales, the singer stressed that the delay was about creative priorities, not demand.

Fans holding tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded, while Malone will still honour three festival appearances before the rescheduled stadium kickoff.