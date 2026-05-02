Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz in major wedding planning mode after big step

Inside Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz grand wedding plans after engagement

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have reportedly entered their wedding planning era after the singer popped the question recently.

The 31-year-old British musician and the Caught Stealing star, 37, are deep in consideration about the nuptials, which might span over two different ceremonies.

Following Kravtiz’s recent appearances with a rock on her ring finger, an insider revealed that the couple is currently in the process of having meetings to plan their big day.

“I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it’s going to be two weddings,” an insider told Page Six about Kravitz’s father Lenny Kravtiz.

They continued, “Dad still lives in downtown [Manhattan]. It could be at the Fouquet’s Hotel. If she does two [weddings] it would be one in London and one in New York. She would do downtown over Brooklyn, because he likes downtown and she would do that for him.”

They noted that the Watermelon Sugar High hitmaker has already impressed the rockstar, “I know Zoë put together the meeting with Harry and her father a while ago. They did a whole meet-and-greet. Obviously, Lenny loves Harry.”

Kravitz, they explained, highly values her father’s opinion and regardless of who she is dating, they need to get along with him.

While it hasn’t been long to the couple being together, insiders have previously shared how they were already “serious” back in December last year. Their recent engagement, and future wedding seems a natural course to follow.