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Sarah Ferguson returns to sympathise with Andrew: 'Fergie makes contact'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces an uncertain future after police widen investigation
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 25, 2026

Sarah Ferguson returns to sympathise with Andrew: &apos;Fergie makes contact&apos;
Sarah Ferguson returns to sympathise with Andrew: 'Fergie makes contact'

Sarah Ferguson's love for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor apparently remains unchanged despite the scandals that rocked the York household.

From 2025 till now, the former Duke and Duchess of York have been hiding from the media as shocking details about their ties with paedophile Epstein dropped as a bombshell.

Despite the serious ups and downs of life, Andrew is reportedly continuing to receive support from his ex-spouse, Fergie.

According to royal commentator Ingrid Seward, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother must be "in contact" with the former Prince amid challenging times.

As per the Mirror, she said, "I think she is in contact with Andrew, because she's a kind person and I don’t think she’d want to leave him high and dry."

"And also, he is the father of her children. And to him, she's the mother of the children. He's always seen her like that. He always saw her as the mother of his children, and therefore she was the most important woman in his life, so of course she's in contact with him," Ingrid claimed.

Moreover, the royal author believes that Sarah Ferguson might not opt to write a memoir or appear in an explosive interview, as it will "ruin" her daughter's life.

"At the moment, everyone wants to know where she is, who she’s with and what she’s doing. She’s a sort of hunted woman; there’s almost a price on her head," the royal expert stated. 

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