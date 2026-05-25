Palace shares delightful update from King as royals gather for key event

As the British Royal family will be coming together for a special reunion in the summer, there is another exciting get together happening in Europe.

The royals in Demark are ready to embark on a new adventure as the King Frederik X shared a special message about a much-anticipated event of the year.

“The sun is shining, and soon I will start this year’s Royal Run starting in Randers,” the Danish message translated into English read.

“More than 112,000 Danes have registered for this year's race, and I am looking forward, together with my family, to traveling around the country and experiencing the atmosphere in the host cities.”

The Royal Run was created by Frederik X in 2018 and it has become one of Denmark’s most beloved sporting traditions. Frederik was still a King-in-waiting at the time.

The 2026 edition officially begins on Monday and will bring together the whole family in Danish cities: Copenhagen/Frederiksberg, Ringkøbing, Randers, Middelfart, and Helsingør.

Royal Run this year also marks the 58th birthday of the monarch with a long-standing tradition. It occurs in the days leading up to Frederik’s birthday which is on Tuesday.

Frederik will begin the day in Randers, continue to Middelfart and finish in Copenhagen, with Queen Mary joining him during parts of the programme. Prince Christian expected to run in Copenhagen in the early afternoon.