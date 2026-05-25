The royal family's famouse show faces serious calls to conduct a review of its safety protocols after a heartbreaking loss.

The British monarch, 77, has reportedly taken an action to ensure safety meassure after a young soldier's detah during a King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery performance earlier this month.

Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, 24, lost his life after falling from her horse on May 15.

Heartbroken Britons urged officials to take notice of their concerns. They questioned whether traditional ceremonial practices, including the use of historic headwear rather than modern protective helmets, should continue in public displays.

She had been wearing the regiment's ceremonial busby hat as part of the King's Troop full dress uniform.

The insider claimed: "The organisers need to adopt smart strategy to save lives.

"We may face the same situation in the future if the measures are nt taken."

The First World War-era QF 13-pounder field artillery, constructed from steel and wood with large spoked wheels, is pulled at speed by six horses arranged in three rows.

During performances, riders guide the heavy weaponry through complex arena manoeuvres and sharp turns.

“These carriages were invented centuries ago, before modern safety measures. They are not fit for purpose and nor are the hats. There should be a serious review of horse displays like this,” one source told the Mail.

Another said: “The continued use of traditional headwear that offers only limited protection has to be reviewed in an activity where serious head injuries are an ever-present risk.”

It announced the following morning: “The Royal Windsor Horse Show is continuing as planned, with the omission of The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery display.”

After the shocking incident, Chief Superintendent Michael Loebenberg said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or material relating to the sad death of a military rider at Royal Windsor Horse Show yesterday to please get in touch."

“At this stage, we have not found any suspicious circumstances. We are working with the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Accident Investigation Branch and Royal Windsor Horse Show organisers HPower to gather as much information as possible to understand how this happened.”

Buckingham Palace released a statment, saying that the King was "greatly shocked and saddened" by the tragedy.

The monarch also conveyed his condolences privately to her family.