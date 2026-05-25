Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is currently under an active investigation by different forces following the trail left behind in the Epstein files.

From shady business deals to sex offences against minors including jeopardising royal safety and compromising national documents, Andrew has a lot to account for in the probe.

Buckingham Palace is actively supporting the investigation but it has also opened doors for a potential legal dilemma, especially when it comes to legal fees.

Andrew was arrested in February for suspicion of misconduct in the public office. Royal experts predict that there is a very real chance that the shamed ex-prince could go to jail, but before that he would have to face the court.

A source revealed that if Andrew is unable to pay his lawyers, he could be asking his brother for the funds.

“It may not be helpful if the perception was that the monarch was helping to fund the defence in a prosecution being brought in his name,” the source said.

However, Andrew is not running out of money. Historian Andrew Lownie quoted a staffer who claimed that the ex-royal royal isn’t really facing any real money problems.

“Money isn’t an issue because I’ve made some shrewd business deals over the years that afford me a good lifestyle,” King’s shamed brother allegedly told one of his staffers. “I’ve been completely misunderstood, and I’m hopeful that one day the naked truth will finally let out. I won't lie to you, this has been the most distressing experience of my life.”

One evidence of Andrew’s financial stability is indicated by the number of deliveries he has been getting at his Sandringham home, Marsh Farm.

He still holds some expensive royal art and portraits from Royal Lodge and he uses a Range Rover to commute the rare times he gets out of the house. Hence affording legal fees should not be an issue.

A trial appears to be on the horizon, only time will tell how messy the case is going to be.



