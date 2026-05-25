Duchess Sophie daughter Lady Louise quietly steps into new royal position

Lady Louise Windsor, the 22-year-old royal cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, has made her parents proud after marking a big achievement.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are hardworking senior members of the royal family but their two children, have understood to backed out of taking on working position at the Firm. She is one of the few royals who like to stay under the radar and pursue normal careers.

However, a royal expert revealed how Lady Louise has surprised the public with her transition, something that many of her cousins were only hoping to achieve. Lady Louise was known as the ‘lonely’ figure as all her cousins, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall, Harry, William, Beatrice and Eugenie were quite older than her.

A report in the DailyMail noted that Lady Louise has been praised for her recent role as the event organiser at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The officials dubbed her as a “real asset” and praised her to be “hard working”. It noted that the young royal has a position which her older cousins, especially Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie can dream of.

She is “increasingly seen as one of the more dependable younger royals” as she has avoided all drama and controversies. She represents “consistency builds trust over time”, per PR expert Riley Gardiner.

“Prince William has always seemed focused on protecting the monarchy’s reputation and keeping the institution stable, so people who are discreet, measured, and media-safe are likely to become especially valuable to him.”

Hence, Prince William could reconsider her royal titles if the Firm needs to take on a working royal. Moreover, King Charles could also benefits from the talents of her youngest niece rather than any other royals who could stir chaos.