King Charles legal team prepares as Andrew criminal charges loom large

King Charles appears to be sealing off all ties connecting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before a major bombshell is dropped once again, learning from his past mistakes, perhaps.

The monarch, who has never been close to his brother, is now taking a step further as he refuses to speak to him at any point in the future. Following the release of the Epstein files, Charles stripped Andrew of all the titles and ousted him from the royal fold.

The former prince, who was arrested in February under suspicion of misconduct in public office, is now living in exile but somehow hopes that he would find some kind of escape. Even though the investigation has been progressing deeper into the claims.

Royal sources have stressed that Charles’s resolve is stronger to keep his distance from his disgraced brother. In a Daily Mail report, the source explained that if Andrew is criminally charged this would not bode well for Charles.

“There were conversations with the King, his lawyers could say they are important and, as a result, try to call Charles to give evidence — which His Majesty cannot do, as the case is brought in his name, Rex v Mountbatten-Windsor. It would collapse.

They describe it as a “chilling prospect” because constitutionally Charles is unable to appear in court and at the same time tarnishes the royal “brand”. The King is determined to stop that from happening at all costs.

Hence, he has been given “unequivocal advice” to “completely disassociate himself both publicly and privately” from Andrew.