Prince Harry makes bold decision for Princess Diana

King Charles' youngest son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are currently in Australia, have started a journey to highlight the achievements of the beloved royal Princess Diana, who became the People's Princess for her unmatched deed.

The two even kicked off their Australian trip with a special tribute to the late Princess by visiting the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourn, where Diana and then-Prince Charles visited together in 1985.

To highligt his mother's decades-long acts of serving the suffering commiunity, Harry mingled with staffs and took part in an activity in the hospital's therapeutic garden spaces.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, embarked on a new journey by saying goodbye to the royal job in 2020, has consistently honoured his mother by advancing her humanitarian work, supporting youth, and keeping her memory alive through personal gestures and public tributes.

Harry's work often mirrors her commitment to empathy, landmine clearance, and HIV/AIDS awareness.

In 2019, William's younger brotherretraced his mother's footsteps by visiting an active de-mining field in Angola, directly continuing her work with The HALO Trust to highlight the need to clear landmines.

Meghan'a hubby is also a dedicated supporter of The Diana Award, a charity that recognises young people for their humanitarian work and social action, often attending their annual events and connecting with recipients.

In 2006, he even co-founded Sentebale charity, which supports young people affected by HIV/AIDS in Botswana and Lesotho, directly channeling his mother's compassionate approach to vulnerable communities.

Harry and William puttheir feud a side to commission a statue of their mother, which was unveiled in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1, 2021).

He often incorporates forget-me-nots (Diana's favorite flowers) in special moments, including his wedding bouquet for his wife and by planting them in a preschool garden in LA.

The two landed in Australia on ‌Tuesday, April 14, for a four-day visit with engagements covering sport, mental health and veterans' affairs.

It was their first visit to Australia since 2018. They announced their first pregnancy hours after arriving in Sydney.

Their latest visit has captured public attention in Australia, ‌where Britain's ⁠King Charles is the head of state, though a sizeable minority supports becoming a republic.