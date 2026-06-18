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Princess Kate faces tough test post-cancer: 'Huge burden'

Future Queen Catherine marks strong return to Royal Ascot, but new warning issued

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 18, 2026

Princess Kate faces tough situation post-cancer
Princess Kate faces tough situation post-cancer

Catherine, the future Queen, brightens every room or event she enters, and this was missed when she was away from public duties due to cancer treatment.

Yesterday, on June 17, the Princess of Wales marked her return to Royal Ascot in a bright yellow dress, and all eyes were on her as it was a milestone moment after a tough period in her life.

Speaking of the tough situation Kate is facing, royal author Catherine Mayer shared that everyone wants to be seen and interact with King Charles' daughter-in-law.

"Kate is the closest they have to a rockstar member these days, and she’s the one everyone wants to see," the royal expert told People.

She added, "That’s a huge burden for anyone to carry, let alone someone who has had existential battles with her health."

"Kate not only had to look vibrant and in command of her role, but she knew she would be scrutinised more than ever," Catherine shared. 

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