Prince Harry excites Britons as he makes surprise return with Invictus effect

Prince Harry celebrated a special full-circle moment as his team reached out to the United Kingdom, delighting Britons.

On Instagram, the Duke of Sussex's team released an exciting video, showcasing an individual from the Invictus community landing in the UK by jet pack with the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 Flag.

The statement reads, "In one of the most remarkable moments of the Full Circle Expedition, the #IG27 Flag was flown from ship to shore by Gravity Industries as two tall ships carrying wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans completed their 2,000 nautical mile journey around the United Kingdom.

"After 12 weeks at sea and visits to 22 ports, it was a fitting finale to an extraordinary expedition and a reminder of the power of the Invictus Spirit to inspire and bring communities together."

The Invictus update came after a fresh report revealed that Harry will return to the UK with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in mid-July.

But royal fans are still waiting for the confirmation from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.