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Princess of Wales surprises crowd with 'I can still see you' at Royal Ascot

Princess Kate shares laugh with young fan in Carriage Procession

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 18, 2026

Princess of Wales surprises crowd with I can still see you at Royal Ascot
Princess of Wales surprises crowd with 'I can still see you' at Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales made a warm return to Royal Ascot on Wednesday, attending the prestigious Berkshire racecourse for the first time since 2023 in a moment that delighted racegoers and royal watchers alike.

Catherine arrived in a carriage alongside Prince William as well as the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, joining the traditional procession that marks one of the highlights of the British summer social calendar.

As the carriage made its way through the crowds, a sweet unscripted moment unfolded when a young spectator called out “Princess Kate!” 

Catching the voice, she immediately turned and waved warmly. When the shy child looked away, the Princess laughed and replied, “I can still see you."

For her return to Ascot, Catherine opted for a daffodil yellow by Roksanda, valued at £1,095, paired with an elegant hat by milliner Jane Taylor. 

The sunshine-inspired look was complemented by Prince William, who wore coordinating yellow floral accents on his lapel.

Throughout the day, the Princess appeared happy to be back at the Windsor Enclosure, spending time with family members including Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto, as well as her mother, Carole Middleton.

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