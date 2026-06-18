Princess Beatrice husband reacts to Royal Ascot attendance after snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have faced a back-and-forth about a beloved royal tradition especially as the King mulls over the future of their royal titles.

At first, a Palace briefing had noted that the princesses have been extended an invited to the Royal Ascot, which they have attended every year. Both sisters are often accompanied by their husbands to enjoy the event.

Things have taken a turn in the span of the weeks since this was reported. Now, after the Epstein debacle, the princesses are facing backlash over living rent-free in the royal grace-and-favour homes. Following the uproar, their uncle Charles is considering sending an eviction notice.

Hence, it is believed that Beatrice and Eugenie will not be making an appearance especially with the tensions going on between them and the royals.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi seemed to have shared a glimpse of his true feelings about the event as the royal family and several A-listers gather to watch the races.

He seems to ‘like’ that a friend of his bumped into the ‘Man of Steel’ during it.

Henry Cavill, who has previously attended the posh British event was spotted at Ascot. He was seen in a carousel shared by a Dubai businessman, who knows Edo.

It is possible that Edo feels like he is missing out because Ascot also happens to be a place to make high-profile connections. A-listers and members of elite society are present, which is the kind of clientele that Edo's property business flourishes from.