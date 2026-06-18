William, Kate face new challenge for Charlotte after George’s announcement

Kensington Palace finally ended the months of speculation and anticipation about Prince George’s next chapter as it was confirmed that the future monarch will be headed to Eton College.

The decision had come after much deliberation as there were plenty of concerns about safety

There had been months of speculation as there were two more schools in the running for the George. Sources revealed that Princess Kate was looking at other schools as well since her alma mater was also into consideration.

She was reportedly hoping that just as all three children were at Lambrook, they could also be together at Marlborough College, unlike Eton, which is all-boys boarding school.

Eton is closer to Windsor hence providing security and commute would be much easier to provide for the young royal. A source revealed to Daily Express that the decision “wasn’t just about George, they had to factor in Charlotte and Louis as well”.

They noted that “ultimately they wanted [George] to stay near the family”.

Charlotte has a lot of options apart from her mum’s alma mater, including St Mary’s Ascot, where Lady Louise boarded.

Princess Beatrice’s St George’s School in Ascot could also be under consideration. Duke of Gloucester's two daughters, Lady Davina Lewis and Lady Rose Gilman also went there.

There are still two years to go until the annoucement for Princess Charlotte is made. In the meantime, the Waleses will be preparing to send off George for his boarding school in September.