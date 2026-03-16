 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's mysterious 'door tag' triggers critics online

Meghan’s ‘door tag’ teaser draws online jokes while As Ever enters post-Netflix era

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Meghan Markle’s mysterious door tag triggers critics online
Meghan Markle’s mysterious 'door tag' triggers critics online

Meghan Markle posted a picture on her lifestyle brand As Ever Instagram page on Sunday.

The simple image showed a polished brass door handle with a cream tag hanging from it, delicately tied with ribbon. 

Printed on the tag was the brand’s name, As Ever, while the caption read, “A warm welcome, always.”

The post quickly caught the attention of followers who began wondering whether the image hints at a new development for the brand. 

Some online observers suggested the post could signal upcoming homeware items, hospitality-inspired products, or even a physical space linked to the lifestyle venture.

Critics mocked the post and joked that the duchess might be preparing to sell decorative door tags next. 

As Ever is entering a new phase following the end of its collaboration with Netflix, which previously supported the project alongside Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

The brand has since been exploring ways to expand independently, with reports suggesting international markets could be part of the next chapter.

At the same time, Meghan and Prince Harry are preparing for upcoming travel, including a planned trip to Australia where the brand has reportedly been considering its first overseas move. 

King Charles, royal family 'raise eyebrows' on Harry, Meghan announcement 
King Charles, royal family 'raise eyebrows' on Harry, Meghan announcement 
Legal experts provide astonishing verdict on Andrew police probe: ‘way out?'
Legal experts provide astonishing verdict on Andrew police probe: ‘way out?'
Princess Charlotte touching letter for Granny Diana: 'Papa misses you'
Princess Charlotte touching letter for Granny Diana: 'Papa misses you'
Prince Harry, Meghan's major U-turn as latest blow leave couple ‘shaking'
Prince Harry, Meghan's major U-turn as latest blow leave couple ‘shaking'
Prince William unveils never-before-seen photo with Diana for Mother's Day
Prince William unveils never-before-seen photo with Diana for Mother's Day
Duchess Sophie honoured with new title after royal family statement
Duchess Sophie honoured with new title after royal family statement
Harry Styles delivers brutal snub to ex-prince Andrew in ‘SNL' monologue
Harry Styles delivers brutal snub to ex-prince Andrew in ‘SNL' monologue
King Charles gives emotional tribute to beloved royals in new message
King Charles gives emotional tribute to beloved royals in new message