Meghan Markle’s mysterious 'door tag' triggers critics online

Meghan Markle posted a picture on her lifestyle brand As Ever Instagram page on Sunday.

The simple image showed a polished brass door handle with a cream tag hanging from it, delicately tied with ribbon.

Printed on the tag was the brand’s name, As Ever, while the caption read, “A warm welcome, always.”

The post quickly caught the attention of followers who began wondering whether the image hints at a new development for the brand.

Some online observers suggested the post could signal upcoming homeware items, hospitality-inspired products, or even a physical space linked to the lifestyle venture.

Critics mocked the post and joked that the duchess might be preparing to sell decorative door tags next.

As Ever is entering a new phase following the end of its collaboration with Netflix, which previously supported the project alongside Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

The brand has since been exploring ways to expand independently, with reports suggesting international markets could be part of the next chapter.

At the same time, Meghan and Prince Harry are preparing for upcoming travel, including a planned trip to Australia where the brand has reportedly been considering its first overseas move.