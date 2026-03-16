Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward embark on another secret royal mission

The Duchess of Edinburgh, is preparing for a busy week of royal duties for charitable causes.

On March 17, the Duchess will join her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, to officially open the African Forest Habitat at Bristol Zoo.

The project focuses on conservation and the protection of endangered wildlife, offering educational opportunities for visitors and raising awareness of global environmental issues.

Later that evening, Sophie will attend the Peggy Hawkins Gala at The Place in London, lending her support to the arts and community initiatives.

The event will bring together artists, philanthropists, and community leaders to celebrate creativity and local projects.

On Wednesday, March 18, the Duchess may accompany Prince Edward for Nigeria’s State Visit, though official details are yet to be confirmed.

The couple could attend official lunches, exhibitions, and possibly the State Banquet, providing a platform to strengthen relations and celebrate Nigerian culture with British officials.

Recently, she travelled to New York to attend the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

During the visit, Sophie carried a message from King Charles, conveying the King’s goodwill to American officials.