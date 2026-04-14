King Charles State visit in focus as Dutch royals enjoy dinner with Trump

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands made a memorable appearance in Washington on Monday evening.

The couple joined President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for an elegant White House dinner during their working visit to the United States.

The Dutch royals arrived just after 7 p.m., where they were welcomed with formal handshakes and brief exchanges on the red carpet outside the White House.

“Thank you for having us,” King Willem-Alexander said, as he and Queen Máxima greeted their hosts.

Earlier in the day, the couple had been hosted in Philadelphia by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, where they toured historic landmarks including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.



The First Lady and Queen Máxima were photographed together during the arrival, exchanging smiles as they posed alongside their respective partners under the ceremonial setting.

The visit comes ahead of King Charles’ own expected state trip to the U.S. later this month.