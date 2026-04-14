Inside surprisingly down-to-earth lives of William and Kate’s kids

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to master royal etiquette from a young age.

Their day to day routine has a far more down to earth side. Even future kings and princesses get muddy.

While Charlotte has been seen mirroring her mother with picture perfect curtseys to the late Queen, and George has already ticked off international tours to places like Australia and New Zealand, their upbringing isn’t confined to royal protocol.

According to childcare expert and Nanny in a Book author Louise Heren, outdoor play is firmly part of the schedule.

Bike rides, gardening, running around with the family’s beloved dogs, it’s all on the agenda.

There's no excuse to stay indoors. Getting muddy, Heren suggests, is very much encouraged, with children heading outside even on the wettest days.

Children who step out looking immaculate at official events, only to return home to wellies, puddles and playtime chaos.

At the heart of it all is Princess Kate’s hands-on approach to parenting.

She’s often seen offering quiet reassurance whether it’s holding hands, smoothing hair or pulling her children in for a quick cuddle during public outings.