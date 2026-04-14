Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biggest dream crashes

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's hopes to win over Hollywood have been crashed.

The couple, who are currently in Australia on four-day trip, have faced questions about the strength of their brand.

The Sussexes, who are being mocked for a 'faux royal tour' and a 'huge gamble', have seemingly decided to focus on public interest activties as their Hollywood appeal may be cooling.

Since leaving royal life, Prince Archie's parents have suffered several setbacks, including the collapse of their Spotify deal, the scaling back of their partnership with Netflix, underperforming projects and growing criticism over ventures like a planned "faux royal tour" of Australia.

In conversation with Fox News Digital, Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, tried to reveal the couple's latest ordeal.

"In Hollywood, there’s an old saying: ‘it’s not about talent, it’s about temperature,'" Eldridge said.

"Interest and eyeballs are what validates investment in creative projects. When the temperature cools and the eyeballs wander, then deals are cut short, or in this case, simply aren’t renewed."

Eldridge explained why the couple's brand is struggling, saying: "In the years following their highly publicized exit from the Royal Family, in 2020, the couple made a series of decisions that directly altered the public sentiment and perception."

Eldridge continued, "From the Oprah sit-down, to the tell-all book, to the perpetual cycle of ‘victim marketing’ many observers on both sides of the Atlantic began to question their motives and gradually began to form a polarizing view of the couple or even worse, lose interest altogether."

The expert went on: "Their identity was almost singularly defined by their membership in the royal family.

"They took a scattershot approach to projects and public engagement, which to some, seemed like a ‘spaghetti against the wall."

Eldridge told Fox News Digital that Harry and Markle's Hollywood dreams were now hitting a wall in the "most binary sense."

"Markle isn’t being cast for acting roles and their $100m deal with Netflix is no longer in place," he noted.

"That doesn’t mean they can’t or they won’t, but based on objective reporting, they simply aren’t at this point," according to the expert.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared her view that the Sussexes have alienated audiences by continuing to capitalise on their royal ties despite distancing themselves from the monarchy.

"The couple continue to be hypocritical and that doesn’t sit well with the public either side of the pond," she claimed.

According to Fordwich, Harry and Meghan's recent hurdles may already be affecting how they are viewed by potential partners.

"Given their track record of failure, future deals are way less likely," she said. "There is now more market fatigue than fascination."

Royal expert Helena Chard noted the couple's ongoing reputational challenges, adding: "Both Harry and Meghan are constantly changing advisors and the circle of constant drama is draining. No one wants to associate with a toxic brand."