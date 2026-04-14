Meghan Markle ditches royal title in shocking update

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has made surprising move during her visit to Australia, leaving people in shock.

The former Suits star shunned her royal title alongside her husband, the Duke of Sussex, causing trouble for the Hospital workers at a Melbourne children's facility.

They expressed uncertainty about royal protocol regarding the couple's titles.

During the opening day of her and Harry's four-day Australian tour, Meghan went for an unexpcted and notably an informal stance.

When Steve Cotterill, Australia's inaugural poet laureate, enquired about proper forms of address at the Australian National Veterans' Art Museum, Harry responded with a shrug: "However you like."

On the other hand, Meghan reportedly appears to shun her royal tilte and ressponded: "Call me Meg?"

The relaxed exchange set the tone for the couple's engagements with military veterans throughout the day. Staff were reassured by an aide that a casual approach would be welcomed.

"Harry and Meghan is fine," one employee confirmed. "They're pretty relaxed."

The were excited and delightful as they received an enthusiastic greeting from Melbourne residents throughout their first day of engagements.

The couple were presented with handcrafted artwork and knitted floral arrangements as they made their way through the crowds.