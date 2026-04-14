Meghan Markle takes strict action after Prince Harry embarrassing news

Meghan Markle made a new strict rule in the Montecito home after Prince Harry's shocking update.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's flirty messages to a reporter, Charlotte Griffiths, have been presented in a courtroom amid his ongoing privacy battle.

It is important to note that Harry's texts were way before he met Meghan and their royal wedding.

But, still, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly taking serious immediate measures in order to save her husband's "family man" reputation.

According to Closer, "This isn’t a new concern for Meghan – she’s seen firsthand how naïve and trusting Harry can be. All it’d take is one wrong word to the wrong person, and that could spiral into a full-blown scandal before he even realises what’s happened."

Meghan has now decided to keep "watch over" Harry as a result of his private messages leak.

"It might sound like she’s paranoid, but she’s simply looking out for their common good," the source said.

Meghan does not want another controversy amid back-to-back professional setbacks.

On the other hand, Harry understands Meghan's concerns, said an insider.

However, "...there’s a big part of him that finds it pretty stifling to be so controlled. It’s something they’re doing their best to navigate, but it’s tricky."