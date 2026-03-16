King Charles takes stern action against Beatrice, Eugenie over 'suspicion'

Beatrice, Eugenie publicly suffer brutal snub: 'Hard to imagine'

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie once again landed in hot water as the royal family placed them on a list of 'suspects' amid ongoing family tensions.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Palace had asked the daughters of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson not to attend the upcoming Royal Ascot event.

Andrew Lownie, a renowned royal author, claimed that King Charles' public decision to exclude the Princesses from the horse racing event gave the inside story.

In a joint conversation on The Lownie Report Podcast and Throwing the Book at Them, the royal commentator shed light on the "interesting" move of banning the Princesses made by the Palace.

Mr Lownie said, "They could have just quietly said to them, 'Listen, you know, please don't turn up.'"

But, the royal family chose public platforms to convey the news, clearly "indicating" that they "either know something or suspect something, and they therefore feel the need to distance themselves from the daughters."

On the other hand, Daily Mail's Richard Eden dropped another bombshell on Beatrice and Eugenie, claiming that there will be no Christmas invitation for the sisters this year.

"Personally, I find it hard to imagine them at Sandringham, and certainly not on that traditional walk to church where they're greeting the public..." he said.