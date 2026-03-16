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Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward daughter makes royal family proud

Lady Louise Windsor sheds positive light on King Charles and family amid Andrew tensions

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward daughter makes royal family proud
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward daughter makes royal family proud

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, portrayed the royal family in a positive light after the firm dealt with back-to-back Andrew setbacks.

The 22-year-old, who is in her fourth and final year at St Andrew's University, has been dubbed "very grounded" by a former royal aide.

As per Hello! Magazine, the former press secretary of the late Queen, Ailsa Anderson, gave rare insight into the day-to-day etiquette of Lady Louise.

"I love seeing pictures of Louise. I love the story of her sitting slumped down in a train on a laptop, doing work, either going back or coming home from university," she said.

Aila called Lady Louise a very down-to-earth royal who keeps making the royals proud with her non-controversial personality.

Speaking of both kids of Edinburgh, Lady Louis and 18-year-old James, Earl of Wessex, the former royal team member shared, "I think both children look particularly grounded and normal. We don't see much of them on the balcony, only occasionally."

Both Lady Louise and James have been pursuing a normal life despite King Charles being their uncle.

Not only the kids, but the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have always stood beside the monarch, especially in hard times. They have been seen as 'safe pair of hands' for the betterment of the crown. 

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