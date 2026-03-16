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Prince Harry, Meghan make powerful choice as royal future hangs in balance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big risk with bold step ahead of important visit

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan make powerful choice as royal future hangs in balance
Prince Harry, Meghan make powerful choice as royal future hangs in balance
  • Harry, Meghan make deliberate, strategic choice to avoid conflict
  • Royal titles in discussion at palace rings alarm bells for Sussexes
  • Sussexes 'powerful statement' amid royal turmoil speaks volumes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are treading on some dangerous waters as the couple prepares for the mammoth task that lies ahead, while their royal future is in discussion at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to embark on their Australian tour, first time as non-working royals, seven years after their visit in 2018. The couple have been making wise moves as of late, especially noting that the palace was informed beforehand of their Jordan visit beforehand.

It is believed that the gesture of building trust following the years-long feud and a possible leap in the direction of a reconciliation. King Charles may have opened his doors for Harry but there is still scepticism among other members of the royal family.

It is a sensitive time as a campaign to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession is in the works, also suggesting that Harry and Meghan could be caught in the crossfire. PR expert Lynn Carratt believes that the Sussexes have taken a wise and strong action in this time.

“By choosing silence on the Andrew situation, Harry and Meghan are navigating a minefield,” she told GB News.

“Their own experiences with intense media scrutiny make commentary a risky business; one offhand remark could be sensationalised or politicised.”

She added that the Sussexes have chosen silence as a “deliberate, strategic choice, allowing them to maintain distance while avoiding unnecessary conflict”.

The expert explained that from a PR perspective, it is “arguably the smartest move”.

“They avoid fuelling controversy, and instead allow the conversation to remain centred on constitutional and familial matters rather than personal opinion,” she surmised. “Sometimes, saying nothing is the most powerful statement.”

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